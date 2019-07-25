Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Pam WARD

Pam WARD Notice
WARD

Pam

Passed away, on the 23rd July, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years. A mum to David and Val and a mother-in-law to Debbie and Jeff. A nan to Adam and Elaine and a great-nan to Maddie and Louie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 at 2:30pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for St James Medical Practice Equipment Account, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
