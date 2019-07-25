|
|
WARD
Pam
Passed away, on the 23rd July, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years. A mum to David and Val and a mother-in-law to Debbie and Jeff. A nan to Adam and Elaine and a great-nan to Maddie and Louie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 at 2:30pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for St James Medical Practice Equipment Account, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019