Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:15
The Methodist Church
South Wootton
BELL

Pamela Anne

On the 19 December, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 57 years, of Chester. Caring and loving mum to Timothy. Beloved daughter of John and the late Ann, much loved sister to Rachel and a dear sister-in-law to Graeme. Funeral Service at The Methodist Church, South Wootton on Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12.15pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Hospital League of Friends, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
