NICHOLLS Pamela 'Pam'
Peacefully, on the 4th July, 2020, at Goodwins Hall, aged 90 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loving aunt to David (deceased) and Heather and loving great-aunt to Justin, Kirsty, Christina, David, Lily and Charley. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020