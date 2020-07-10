Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela NICHOLLS

Notice Condolences

Pamela NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS Pamela 'Pam'

Peacefully, on the 4th July, 2020, at Goodwins Hall, aged 90 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loving aunt to David (deceased) and Heather and loving great-aunt to Justin, Kirsty, Christina, David, Lily and Charley. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -