SKIPPER
Pamela Kathleen
aged 72 years, sadly passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday 6th February 2020. A much loved family member and friend to many. Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 10.45am at Church of St Clement, Terrington St Clement, followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery King's Lynn. Donations if desired to Cats Protection League and Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service. All enquiries please contact Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, King's Lynn .PE30 4EX. Tel. 01553 768970. Thanks to Marham Ward for all their care of her.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020