Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat OLIVER

Notice Condolences

Pat OLIVER Notice
OLIVER Pat

(née Edgar)

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th July 2020, aged 71 at her home in Downham Market. Formerly from Clacton, Maldon, Burnham-on-Crouch, Chelmsford and Saffron Walden in Essex. Dearly beloved wife of Dennis, Mum to Christopher, Dominic and Annie, Grandmother to Nathan, Zach and Emily. Funeral Service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 27th July 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations if desired to The Dog's Trust or Cancer Research UK can be sent to East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 14 Wales Court, Downham Market, Norfolk, PE38 9JZ.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -