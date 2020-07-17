|
OLIVER Pat
(née Edgar)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th July 2020, aged 71 at her home in Downham Market. Formerly from Clacton, Maldon, Burnham-on-Crouch, Chelmsford and Saffron Walden in Essex. Dearly beloved wife of Dennis, Mum to Christopher, Dominic and Annie, Grandmother to Nathan, Zach and Emily. Funeral Service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Monday 27th July 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations if desired to The Dog's Trust or Cancer Research UK can be sent to East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 14 Wales Court, Downham Market, Norfolk, PE38 9JZ.
Published in Lynn News on July 17, 2020