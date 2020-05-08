Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Peacefully, on the 4th May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of West Winch. Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mum to Nick, Andie, Vicki and Elisabeth. A dear mother-in-law and much loved grandma and great-grandma. Owing to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. The family hopes to hold a memorial service when conditions allow. Donations, if desired, for Save The Children UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
