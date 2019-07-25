Home

More Obituaries for Patricia ATKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia ATKINSON

Notice Condolences

Patricia ATKINSON Notice
ATKINSON Patricia 'Pat'

On the 17th July, 2019, peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 85 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved mum of Elaine and Stephen. Much loved grandma to Courtney and Kyle. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 1st August, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Windsor Ward Patients/Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
