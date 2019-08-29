|
BUSH Patricia 'Pat'
On the 18th August, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 77 years, of King's Lynn, (former assistant at The Egg Shop). Dearly loved wife of David, loving mum to Melanie and Alison, a dear mother-in-law to Simon and Robert, much loved nan to Jamie, Joshua, Jonathan and Lauren and great-nan to Toby, Oscar, Teddy and Milo. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
