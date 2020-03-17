Home

Patricia Ann passed away suddenly on the 28th February aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian, much loved Mum of Christopher and Paul and a loving Nan to Luke, Jamie, Nathan, Scott and Laura, also Great Nan to Chloe, Ellie May and Colby, loved Mother in Law to Julie & Mandy. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.Tricia was an Avid Bowler and a keen gardener who loved her holidays abroad and lived life to the full. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 26 March, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 17, 2020
