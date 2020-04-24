|
ENGLISH Patricia 'Pat'
On the 15th April, 2020, with great sadness but very fondly remembered, after a long illness, aged 73 years, of Terrington St John, formerly of Southowram, Halifax. Dearly loved wife of Arthur. Loving mum to Paul and Karen, stepmum to Jonathan and Sarah, a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Donkey Sanctuary, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020