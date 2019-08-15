|
|
MITCHELL Patricia Cynthia
Passed away at King's Lynn Residential Home, on 8th August, 2019, aged 92. A loving mum to Janet and Linda. Much loved nan to Simon, Heidi and Andrew, sister of Eileen (deceased) and step-nan and great-nan to Melanie, Charlotte, Max, Leo and Ollie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019 at 12.15pm. Bright clothes can worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019