Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia RAYNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia RAYNER


1946 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Patricia RAYNER Notice
RAYNER

Patricia Mary

D.O.B 13-08-1946

passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hostpital King's Lynn, on Thursday 16th April 2020 at 3.30pm. She leaves her devoted husband John, two lovely and devoted daughters Caroline and Allison, her sister Marilyn and her brother-in-law Clive, as well as many many friends. We will all miss her so deeply words cannot explain. She was an angel and she is now with them. May she rest in peace. Due to Government Restrictions, sadly Private Cremation. Enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -