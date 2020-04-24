|
RAYNER
Patricia Mary
D.O.B 13-08-1946
passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hostpital King's Lynn, on Thursday 16th April 2020 at 3.30pm. She leaves her devoted husband John, two lovely and devoted daughters Caroline and Allison, her sister Marilyn and her brother-in-law Clive, as well as many many friends. We will all miss her so deeply words cannot explain. She was an angel and she is now with them. May she rest in peace. Due to Government Restrictions, sadly Private Cremation. Enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020