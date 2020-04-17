|
|
BURTON
Paul
On the 11th April 2020, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Paul, aged 70 years of Shouldham Thorpe. Dearly loved son of the late Albert and Joan, much loved brother of Wayne and his twin brother Peter, sister-in-law to Gill and Deirdre, uncle to Ian, Warren and John. Will always be loved and sadly missed by all of his family, friends and farming community. Funeral Service private. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for Tilney Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020