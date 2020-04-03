Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Paul EASTHALL

Paul EASTHALL Notice
EASTHALL Paul

Peacefully, on the 31st March, 2020, at home, aged 64 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Debbie, much loved dad of Stuart and Sophie and a loving grandad of Charlie, Lily-Mia and Isobel. A dear brother of Ann (deceased), Winnie, Mary (deceased) and Freddie. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
