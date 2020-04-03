|
Peacefully, on the 31st March, 2020, at home, aged 64 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Debbie, much loved dad of Stuart and Sophie and a loving grandad of Charlie, Lily-Mia and Isobel. A dear brother of Ann (deceased), Winnie, Mary (deceased) and Freddie. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, may be made via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020