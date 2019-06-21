|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on the 12th June, 2019, aged 74 years. A much loved wife of Sid, a dearly loved mum of Nigel and Joanne and a loving nan to Lewis and Jack. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 24th June, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019