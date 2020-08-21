|
LEMMON
Pauline Elizabeth
On the 15th August, 2020, at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, aged 75 years, of North Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Bryan. Loving mum to Simon and Benjamin. A dear mother-in-law to Lucy and Danielle and a much loved nanna to Jack, Mollie and Georgie. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 21, 2020