PAGE Pauline
On the 19th October, 2020, suddenly at her home, aged 64 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mum to Nicola, James and Harriet. A dear mother-in-law to Jon, Natalie and Will and a much loved nanna to Jack, Lauren, Joe, George, Oscar and Harvey. A very dear daughter to Barbara and sister to Ronnie, Alan and David (deceased). Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 30, 2020