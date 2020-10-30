Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Pauline PAGE

Pauline PAGE Notice
PAGE Pauline

On the 19th October, 2020, suddenly at her home, aged 64 years, of Gaywood. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mum to Nicola, James and Harriet. A dear mother-in-law to Jon, Natalie and Will and a much loved nanna to Jack, Lauren, Joe, George, Oscar and Harvey. A very dear daughter to Barbara and sister to Ronnie, Alan and David (deceased). Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 30, 2020
