|
|
PETHERICK
Pearl Mary
Peacefully, on the 20th July, 2020, at home, aged 80 years, of Roydon. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm. Loving mum of Michelle, Tracy, Debbie, Collette and Wayne and mother-in-law of Les and Liana. A much loved grandma of Luke, Paige, Jade, Mason, Matthew, Christopher, Lewis and Danny and a great-grandma of Willow-Rose. A dear sister of Roy. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020