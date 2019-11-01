Home

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Peggy GENT

Peggy GENT Notice
GENT

Peggy

Peacefully on 28th October 2019, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with her family by her side, aged 85 years, of Walton Highway. Cherished wife of Ron (deceased). Beloved mum of Mick, Pam and David. Much loved grandma and great grandma. She will be dearly missed by all her friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Tuesday 12th November at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019
