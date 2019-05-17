Resources More Obituaries for Peggy LONG Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy LONG

Notice Peggy's family would like to thank everyone who attended her funeral and for the cards and messages of sympathy following their sad loss, to Reverend Veronica Wilson for the lovely service and comforting words and prayers celebrating mums life. Thank you to the Lavender Lounge (Norfolk Lavender) for the excellent refreshments. Thank you also for the generous donations to the Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Alzheimer's Research UK. Finally thank you to Eric W Witton Funeral Services for the excellent funeral arrangements and for their kindness and support. Please accept this our only but most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on May 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices