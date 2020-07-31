|
POTTER
Peggy
Passed away on 26th July 2020, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of West Winch. Dear wife of Brian (deceased). Mother of Wayne (deceased) and Grandmother of Joshua and Tiffany. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 14th August at 11.30am. Immediate family and close friends by prior notification to executor (James Morgan Tel: 01553 604200), due to current restrictions. Donations if desired for Rudham Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on July 31, 2020