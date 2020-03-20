|
|
PELLS Pete
My Darling dad passed away peacefully at Buckingham Lodge Nursing Home on 17th March, 2020. Formerly of Syderstone And Heacham. Loving husband of Millie deceased, much loved Dad of Christine, adored grandad of Cheryl & Julie, son-in-laws Dom & Mark, much loved great grandad (G.G) to Theo & Aidan, Loving father-in-law of Vic previously Barry, brother to Harry & Brother-in-law to Patricia, much loved family member and loved & loyal friend to many. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Syderstone on Monday 30th March at 2.00pm (Due to the Coronavirus it is requested that only family attend the service) Donations for Cancer Research UK and Sheringham Lifeboat. Flowers or donations may be sent to John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate Hunstanton, PE36 6AG A Celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date, where all will be welcome to attend
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020