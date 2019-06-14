|
Peacefully after a long illness Peter Arthur of Wereham, passed away at The Royal Papworth Hospital on Friday 31st May 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Eileen (Re-united). Peter will be sadly missed by stepson Dean, daughter-in-law Mel, his sisters Pauline, Janet, Jill, Sally, Becky and brother John (sadly no longer with us) and all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, or donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK can be made at the Service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on June 14, 2019