Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter BAILEY

Notice Condolences

Peter BAILEY Notice
BAILEY

Peter David

Tragically on 21st November, Peter, of East Winch, aged 76 years. The dearly loved husband of Wendy, much loved dad of Mark and dear brother of Doreen. Will be sadly missed by all his friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 18th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -