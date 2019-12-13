|
|
BAILEY
Peter David
Tragically on 21st November, Peter, of East Winch, aged 76 years. The dearly loved husband of Wendy, much loved dad of Mark and dear brother of Doreen. Will be sadly missed by all his friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 18th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945772502
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019