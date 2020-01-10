|
BOWMAN
Peter (Chalky)
Suddenly passed away, on the 17th December 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved dad of Jonathon. A dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and great-great-great-uncle. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 27th January 2020 at 11:30am. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
