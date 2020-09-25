Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GOLDSMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter GOLDSMITH

Notice Condolences

Peter GOLDSMITH Notice
GOLDSMITH Peter (Pete)

Peacefully, on the 16th September, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years, of King's Lynn. A loving husband of Jenny, much loved dad of Elaine and son-in-law Selly and a devoted grandad of Dan and Jim. A dear brother of Les and Diane (deceased). Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) via P.S.P Association (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -