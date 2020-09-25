|
GOLDSMITH Peter (Pete)
Peacefully, on the 16th September, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years, of King's Lynn. A loving husband of Jenny, much loved dad of Elaine and son-in-law Selly and a devoted grandad of Dan and Jim. A dear brother of Les and Diane (deceased). Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) via P.S.P Association (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020