Pete's immediate family would like to thank his extended family, friends and neighbours for the cards, letters, flowers and messages of sympathy received following their sad loss. They would like to thank The Care Company and the nurses on the Tilney Ward at QEH for their unwavering care and support given during such a difficult time. Huge thanks is extended also to Nicole Turner (Celebrant) and Andrew Thornalley and his team for the excellent funeral arrangements. The family are also very grateful for donations totalling £388 for CBD.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020
