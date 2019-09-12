|
HOWARD
Captain Peter Charles
Peacefully, on the 9th September, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 79 years, of West Winch. Loving husband of Sheila. Much loved dad of Marie and Andrew and father-in-law of Simon and Carolyn. Adored grandpa to Charlie, Thomas, Samuel and Isabelle. A dear brother of Colin. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 26th September, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019