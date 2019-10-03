Resources More Obituaries for Peter HOWARD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter HOWARD

Notice HOWARD



Captain Peter Charles



Sheila and family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral of Peter on the 26th September, 2019. Many thanks for all your cards, messages and kind words at this sad time. A special thanks to John Turner for a lovely service, comforting words and prayers in celebration of Peter's life. Thank you to Roger Staines the organist and to all the staff at The William Burt Centre for their hospitality. The family are also very grateful for the generous donations for The RNLI (Hunstanton). Finally, thank you to Andrew Thornalley and all the staff at Thornalley Funeral Services for excellent funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices