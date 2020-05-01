|
LEAKE Peter
On the 26th April, 2020, suddenly but peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 68 years, of South Wootton. Dear husband of Pat, loving father to Paul and Terry, loving grandfather to Leia, Kelsey, Jessica, Hannah and Molly. Father-in-law to Fiona and Tina, beloved son of Stan and Margaret. Always in our hearts and never forgotten. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for P. Hulce Heart Research Fund (QEH), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
