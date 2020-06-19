Home

Peter MORGAN

Notice Condolences

Peter MORGAN Notice
MORGAN

Peter

Peacefully passed away, on the 11th June, 2020, at his home, aged 81 years. A beloved husband of Glenda. A much loved stepdad of Elaine and Chris and a dearly loved grandpa of Kenzie, Jaiha and Tayla. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
