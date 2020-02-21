|
RICHARDSON
Peter Peacefully on 8th February, 2020 at home surrounded by his family, aged 85 years, of Heacham. Much-loved husband of Nora, loving dad of Patricia, Teresa, Kathy, Judy, Noreen, Caroline and Shaun (deceased). A dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Funeral service at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour & St. Edmund Church Hunstanton on Thursday, 27th February, at 2.30pm followed by private cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Hunstanton Catholic Church may be made at the service or sent to –John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020