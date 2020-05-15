|
Peacefully, on the 7th May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of Methwold. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Treasured stepdad of Sue and Marie, a dear brother of Iris (deceased), Bernie and Hazel and also a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral, however those that wish to are welcome to attend via a web link on Thursday 28th May at 3:15pm. Donations, if desired, for St James Medical Practice, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020