Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter SAYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter SAYER

Notice Condolences

Peter SAYER Notice
SAYER

Peter

Peacefully, on the 7th May, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 83 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of Methwold. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Treasured stepdad of Sue and Marie, a dear brother of Iris (deceased), Bernie and Hazel and also a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral, however those that wish to are welcome to attend via a web link on Thursday 28th May at 3:15pm. Donations, if desired, for St James Medical Practice, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -