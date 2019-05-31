|
Passed away peacefully, on the 27th May, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 81 years. A dear husband of Vera. A much loved dad to Russell, step-dad to Pauline, Vivienne, Vincent (deceased) and Gillian and a dear brother to Pamela. A dearly loved grandad, great-grandad and uncle. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 14th June, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 31, 2019