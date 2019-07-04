Resources More Obituaries for Peter SLADE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter SLADE

Peter Vera and family would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support who attended the funeral & wake of Peter on the 14th June, 2019. Many thanks for all your cards, messages and kind words at this sad time. He had a great send off. A special thanks for the wonderful care he received from the nurses at Tapping House, who eased his pain and made the end of his life so peaceful. To Sister Freda for the lovely flower arrangement and to Pauline for the tribute to Peter. To Verne Lee for the lovely service and comforting words in celebration of Peter's life. The family are also very grateful for the generous donations given for Tapping House which amounted to £474. Finally, thank you to Andrew Thornalley and his team at Thornalley Funeral Services for the excellent funeral arrangements, kindness and support. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019