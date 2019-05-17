|
Peacefully, on the 14th May, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 63 years, of Gaywood. Much loved husband of Liz, loving dad of Michael, Lorraine, Kelly and Rachael. A great father-in-law and a dearly loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 17, 2019