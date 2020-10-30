|
TIDD
Peter Philip
Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th October 2020 at home surround by his loved ones after a short illness bravely borne, aged 66 years. Beloved partner of Gail, loving dad to Louise, father-in-law to Daren, cherished grandad to Cayden and Layton, much loved son of Joan, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to many. His funeral service shall take place on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at St. Augustine's Church, Wisbech at 12.00noon followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Alan Hudson Day Care Centre may be made at the service on the day. Due to the current circumstances we respectively ask that only immediate family attend the service. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 30, 2020