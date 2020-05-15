Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
TOWLER Peter Stephen

On the 10th May, 2020, peacefully at Burman House, aged 85 years, of Tilney Fen End. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving dad of Paul (deceased) and Julie. A dear father-in-law to Jo and Roger and a much loved grandad, great-grandad and brother. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Burman House Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
