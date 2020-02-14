Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
13:00
St Germans Church
Wiggenhall St. Germans
Peter WEBB

Peter WEBB Notice
WEBB Peter

On the 9th February, 2020, peacefully at the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, aged 82 years, of Saddlebow. A dear brother to Susan and brother-in-law David. A dear uncle and a very dear friend to many. Funeral Service at St Germans Church, Wiggenhall St. Germans on Thursday, 20th February, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for St Germans Church, Wiggenhall St Germans, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 14, 2020
