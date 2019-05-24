|
|
BRADBURY
Peter William
Passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday 11th May 2019, aged 74 years. A beloved husband to Janet and a loving dad, grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle, father-in-law and brother -in-law, loved by all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 7th June 2019 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Phulce Heart Research Fund may be made at the service. Bright colours to be worn please. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019