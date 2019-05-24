Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bradbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter William Bradbury

Notice Condolences

Peter William Bradbury Notice
BRADBURY
Peter William
Passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday 11th May 2019, aged 74 years. A beloved husband to Janet and a loving dad, grandad, great grandad, brother, uncle, father-in-law and brother -in-law, loved by all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 7th June 2019 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Phulce Heart Research Fund may be made at the service. Bright colours to be worn please. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, Gaywood, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.