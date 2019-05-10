|
|
Peacefully, on the 4th May, 2019, at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 88 years, of Clenchwarton. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved dad of Martin and Andrew. A loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 20th May, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund and St James Medical Practice Equipment Account, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019