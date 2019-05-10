Home

Philip BLACKBURN

Philip BLACKBURN Notice
Peacefully, on the 4th May, 2019, at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 88 years, of Clenchwarton. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved dad of Martin and Andrew. A loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 20th May, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund and St James Medical Practice Equipment Account, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
