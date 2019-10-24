|
EVANS
Philip
of Gorleston, formerly of Kings Lynn, passed away peacefully on 12th October 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Thelma, a much loved dad to Richard and Howard and step?dad to Mark and treasured grandad to Sophie. The funeral service will take place at Gorleston Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, for Cancer Research, may be given at the service or directly to the family. Funeral arrangements by Co-operative Funeralcare, 82c Church Lane, Golrleston, Gt Yarmouth Norfolk NR31 7BJ Tel: 01493 445550
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019