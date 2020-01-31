|
SYKES
Philip Edgar
on the 29th December 2019, peacefully at Amberley Hall aged 75 years, of Old Hunstanton. Dearly loved dad of Matt and Eliot and their wives Emma and Caroline. Loved by his grandchildren Oscar, Isla, Lily and Evie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 13th February, 2020 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan may be made at the service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020