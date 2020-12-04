|
FREEMAN Phillip 'Phil'
Sadly passed away, on the 20th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 73 years. A much loved husband of Margaret, a dearly loved dad of Stuart and Martin and a dear grandad to Amber, Mia and Megan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020