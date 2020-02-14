|
|
CROSS Phyllis Hilda
On the 10th February, 2020, peacefully at Amberley Hall, King's Lynn, Phyllis Hilda, aged 97 years, of Terrington St Clement. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Linda, mother-in-law of Alan, devoted grandma of Jonathan and Joanne, also Helen and Phillip and great-grandma to Abby and Evie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 25th February, 2020 at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 14, 2020