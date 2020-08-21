|
PHIPPS Ray
Peacefully passed away at his home, on the 16th August, 2020, aged 90 years. A beloved husband of the late Jean, a much loved dad of Andrew and Juliet, father-in-law to James. A dearly loved grandad to Daniel and Sophie and a great-grandad to Ned, Ffion and Flynn. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Stroke Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 21, 2020