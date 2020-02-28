Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium

Ray RASBERRY

Notice Condolences

Ray RASBERRY Notice
RASBERRY Ray

Peacefully, on the 25th February, 2020, at Amberley Hall, aged 91 years, of Highgate. Loving husband of Joyce, a much loved dad of Karen, John and Sandra and father-in-law of Mark, Karen and Michael. A dear grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 at 3:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -