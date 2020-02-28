|
|
RASBERRY Ray
Peacefully, on the 25th February, 2020, at Amberley Hall, aged 91 years, of Highgate. Loving husband of Joyce, a much loved dad of Karen, John and Sandra and father-in-law of Mark, Karen and Michael. A dear grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 at 3:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020