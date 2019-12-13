|
|
WOODHOUSE
Ray
Passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on the 10th December, 2019. A much loved husband, dad, grandad, son and brother. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 30th December, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team) and Spinal Injuries Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019