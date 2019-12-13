Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray WOODHOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray WOODHOUSE

Notice Condolences

Ray WOODHOUSE Notice
WOODHOUSE

Ray

Passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on the 10th December, 2019. A much loved husband, dad, grandad, son and brother. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 30th December, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team) and Spinal Injuries Association, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -