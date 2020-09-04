|
BAILEY
Raymond (Ray)
On the 28th August, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 90 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Dear father of Dean and stepfather of David. Graveside Service at Gayton Road Cemetery on Thursday, 10th September, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 4, 2020