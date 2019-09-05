Home

RJ Pepper & Son
1 Telegraph Street
Cottenham, Cambridgeshire CB24 8QU
01954 251919
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
MANCHETT

Raymond (Ray)

Of Wisbech,

formerly of Hunstanton

passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Monday 19th August 2019 aged 79 years.

Devoted of husband of June, much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 2.30pm. All flowers may be sent c/o R J Pepper & Son Funeral Directors, 1 Telegraph Street, Cottenham, Cambridge

CB24 8QU Tel: 01954 251919
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019
